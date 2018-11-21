Asia Cup 2018 News
ACC planning to arrange Asia Cup every year
After the World Cup, the Asia Cup is considered as the most important tournament for Bangladesh. Not only just Bangladesh, it carries equal significance nas well for other powerhou
Bangladeshi group hacks Kohli’s website, demands justice from ICC
In what was deemed as one of the shocking news in cricket history, the Bangladeshi group, identified as Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI) hacked into gallery section of the Ind
Winning a tournament is very important now: Mashrafe
There was much criticism for the 14th Asia Cup schedule which was held in United Arab Emirates. On the team’s return to the country, Bangladesh limited over skipper Mashrafe bin Mo
Five most talked things in Asia Cup 2018
The 14th edition of the Asia Cup has came to the end after India beating Bangladesh in the last ball thriller final in Dubai International cricket stadium on 29th September.The tou
WATCH: Nail-biting last over which kept fans on edge of their seats
It was an adrenaline-rush for India-Bangladesh summit clash. Who would have thought that the game would end in the last ball? Nobody saw this coming! It was expected that India wou
Twitter world criticizes Liton's dismissal
Since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, there has always been something that has been sparked a war on social networks between fans in India and Bangladesh every time these two teams
Watch: Winning scene of Asia Cup 2018
Cricket fraternity witnessed twin surgical strikes tonight! But eventually, the iconic Men in Blue got the better of the Tigers! The defending champions have shown that they have g
Award lists of unimoni Asia Cup 2018
Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 has been ended with a thrilling final match between Bangladesh and India where India won the match by three wickets in the last over of the match. India have
Another heartbreak for Tigers, India win Asia Cup
Same old story again, last over defeat in a final match. India have won their seventh Asia Cup title with a three-wicket triumph over Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stad
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding brilliance to run out Mohammad Mithun
In the ongoing Asia Cup final between Bangladesh and India, Ravindra Jadeja who is probably the best Indian fielder by far made an awesome run-out of Bangladeshi batsman Mohammad M
Watch: MS Dhoni’s Controversial Stumping sends Liton Das packing In Asia Cup Final
Liton Das might not have got enough chances in the ongoing Asian Cup but he made his presence count when he was sent as an opener in the intriguing final against Bangladesh. The be
India bowl Bangladesh out for 222; Liton 121
India have fought back strongly after Bangladesh's promising opening partnership. The defending Asian champions need 223 runs to lift the trophy in Dubai. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারতকে ২২৩