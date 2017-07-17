Arafat Sunny News
Sunny gets bail in dowry case
Bangladesh national team's left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny on Monday (July 17) has secured bail in a dowry case, in which he was indicted on Sunday (July 16) and subsequently wanted
Arrest warrant issued against Sunny
Once again the national cricketer Arafat Sunny is in trouble big time, as a Dhaka court on Sunday issued warrant against the spinner in connection with a dowry case filed by a woma
Sunny admits to second wife
Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny who was arrested last year after a woman named Nasrin Sultana filed a case against him for posting intimate photos of her on social media. It was
Sunny, Liton top performers in DPL
National discarded spinner Arafat Sunny has become the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016/17. Playing for the runners-u
Court rejects Arafat Sunny's bail plea
Cricket Arafat Sunny has been once again sent to prison after his recent hearing for one of his two cases under the Information and Communication Act (ICT) filed earlier this month
Charge Sheet to be submitted soon against Sunny
It seems the problems for national cricketer Arafat Sunny is not going to solve soon. The Cricketer was arrested under the Information and Communication Act (ICT) earlier this mont
Women repression lawsuit filed against Sunny, his mother
Yet another lawsuit has been filed against spinner Arafat Sunny and his mother Nargis Akter, under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act by a woman named Nasrin Sultana, who
Ashraful, Sunny not playing in BCL
The fifth edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) rolled onto the ground at two different grounds from January 28 (Saturday). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিসিএলে নেই আশরাফুল-সানি]
Mousumi Hamid supporting Arafat Sunny
The cricket craze of famous actress Mousumi Hamid is known to everyone. She is a regular member in the gallery of Mirpur Shere Bangla National Stadium, no matter Tigers win or lose
Sunny could be banned if found guilty by the court
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon has opened up on Tuesday regarding the latest incident with Arafat Sunny, who is now jail custody and was arrested for a
Sunny denied bail, lands in jail
A Dhaka Court on Tuesday rejected national cricketer Arafat Sunny's bail pleas and sent hum to jail after after completion of his one-day remand in a case filed under ICT Act.Metro
Sunny's incident embarrasses BCB
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury has expressed his embarrassment to witness the seemingly never ending series of players' indiscipline