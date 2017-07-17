
Arafat Sunny News
thumb

Sunny gets bail in dowry case

Bangladesh national team's left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny on Monday (July 17) has secured bail in a dowry case, in which he was indicted on Sunday (July 16) and subsequently wanted

thumb

Arrest warrant issued against Sunny

Once again the national cricketer Arafat Sunny is in trouble big time, as a Dhaka court on Sunday issued warrant against the spinner in connection with a dowry case filed by a woma

thumb

Sunny admits to second wife

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny who was arrested last year after a woman named Nasrin Sultana filed a case against him for posting intimate photos of her on social media. It was

thumb

Sunny, Liton top performers in DPL

National discarded spinner Arafat Sunny has become the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016/17. Playing for the runners-u

thumb

Court rejects Arafat Sunny's bail plea

Cricket Arafat Sunny has been once again sent to prison after his recent hearing for one of his two cases under the Information and Communication Act (ICT) filed earlier this month

thumb

Charge Sheet to be submitted soon against Sunny

It seems the problems for national cricketer Arafat Sunny is not going to solve soon. The Cricketer was arrested under the Information and Communication Act (ICT) earlier this mont

thumb

Women repression lawsuit filed against Sunny, his mother

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against spinner Arafat Sunny and his mother Nargis Akter, under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act by a woman named Nasrin Sultana, who

thumb

Ashraful, Sunny not playing in BCL

The fifth edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) rolled onto the ground at two different grounds from January 28 (Saturday). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ  বিসিএলে নেই আশরাফুল-সানি]

thumb

Mousumi Hamid supporting Arafat Sunny

The cricket craze of famous actress Mousumi Hamid is known to everyone. She is a regular member in the gallery of Mirpur Shere Bangla National Stadium, no matter Tigers win or lose

thumb

Sunny could be banned if found guilty by the court

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon has opened up on Tuesday regarding the latest incident with Arafat Sunny, who is now jail custody and was arrested for a

thumb

Sunny denied bail, lands in jail

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday rejected national cricketer Arafat Sunny's bail pleas and sent hum to jail after after completion of his one-day remand in a case filed under ICT Act.Metro

thumb

Sunny's incident embarrasses BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury has expressed his embarrassment to witness the seemingly never ending series of players' indiscipline

