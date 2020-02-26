
Al Amin Hossain News
Have to change myself: Al-Amin

Pacer Al-Amin Hossain was left out of Bangladesh's recently concluded lone Test against Zimbabwe. When asked about his exclusion prior to the match, chief selector Minhajul Abedin

Prime Bank beat Brothers Union by 1 run in a nail biting finish

Half centuries from Abhimanyu, Mehedi Maruf and Zakir Hasan helped Prime Bank Cricket Club to beat Brothers Union by one run in a nail biting finish in the ninth round of the Dhaka

Watch: Rubel Hossain sings a song

Star Bangladesh national team cricketers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain along with youngsters like Mithun Ali are now staying in Sylhet to participate in the ongoing Bangladesh

Selectors monitoring Nasir Hossain

Fifth Season of Bangladesh Cricket League- BCL has started from today. As usual the cricketers will be desperate to perform and get into the national team. Especially for the Crick

BCL opens door for Nasir, Al-Amin and a few others ahead of India Test

The likes of Nasir Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain are out of the national set-up for quite some time. They will play in the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) longer vers

BCB to pretermit Nasir, Al-Amin from central contracts

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are going to pretermit Nasir Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain from the central contracts of cricket board. This two cricketers are remained out of the squ

Negative expression the main reason behind Al-Amin&#039;s omission

The controversy surrounding the paceman Al-Amin Hossain seems to be increasing day by day. A few days ago, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had fined him half of his BPL payments

Al-Amin isn&#039;t in the team but that doesn&#039;t mean he is finished: Hathurusingha

After a break of ten months Bangladesh National Cricket team are making their comeback in the one-day format of the game today. Tigers will face Afghanistan National Cricket team i

Selectors unfold reasons to emit Al - Amin Hossain

Al – Amin Hossain has been a regular face in the Bangladesh team since several years; he was among the successful pacers in the last completed T20 World Cup taking 8 wickets in 6 m

Photo Album: Final training session of Tigers ahead of Afghanistan series

After the break of 11 days of holy Eid, the final training session of the tigers ahead of Afghanistan series has started from Sunday. The 20 members of the 'ODI pool' for the upcom

Mahmudullah, Sabbir&#039;s demand high on BPL

Fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from  November 4. But, before the kick off this tournament, the Participating teams will face each-other in a battle on

Spirited Al-Amin vows to overcome Afghan, English challenges

Prior to the all-important bilateral series against England in October this year, Bangladesh national cricket team will get some good match-playing opportunity on the international

