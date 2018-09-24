Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018 News
Watch: Mushfiq's celebration against Afghanistan
After so many heartbreaks in their cricketing history, Bangladesh have held their nerves when it was needed most as they beat Afghanistan by 3 runs their second Super Four match in
VIDEO: Afghanistan players' 'Naagin' dance after thrilling series win against Bangladesh
Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh team in the three-match Twenty20 International series. After losing first 2 games against Afghanistan, Bangladesh had a chance to win the final g
Somehow now I don't find them to be representing Bangladesh: BCB President
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon believes players are carrying a below-par body language on the field since the departure of coach Chandika Hathurusingha
Preview: Bangladesh's pride all at stake
Before the start of the series, Bangladesh were in the back-foot as senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan termed Afghanistan as favorites. But who knew, that Afghanist
Rashid Khan becomes 2nd fastest to pick 50 wickets in T20Is
The Afghan sensation keeps on getting better with each passing game. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the three-match T20I series on June 3. Rashid Khan destroyed o
Bangladesh squad to be named Sunday
Bangladesh's squad for three T20 Internationals against Afghanistan next month will be announced on Sunday at a press conference.Pacer Taskin Ahmed and one batsman from Nidahas Tro
'No big or small team in T20s'
Mahmudullah Riyad believes that there is no big or small team in T20 cricket. He thinks rankings doesn't matter in the shortest format.Bangladesh will tour Dehradun to play three T
Mahmudullah expects a challenging series
There have been a lot of talks about Afghanistan's spin twin Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. As Bangladesh are set to face them in a three-match T20I series, Mahmudullah Riyad ex
Miraz keeps Bangladesh as favourites
As Bangladesh will take of Afghanistan for three T20Is in Dehradun next month, Tigers' off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes that experience will keep Bangladesh ahe