
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018 News
thumb

Watch: Mushfiq's celebration against Afghanistan

After so many heartbreaks in their cricketing history, Bangladesh have held their nerves when it was needed most as they beat Afghanistan by 3 runs their second Super Four match in

thumb

VIDEO: Afghanistan players' 'Naagin' dance after thrilling series win against Bangladesh

Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh team in the three-match Twenty20 International series. After losing first 2 games against Afghanistan, Bangladesh had a chance to win the final g

thumb

Somehow now I don't find them to be representing Bangladesh: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon believes players are carrying a below-par body language on the field since the departure of coach Chandika Hathurusingha

thumb

Preview: Bangladesh's pride all at stake

Before the start of the series, Bangladesh were in the back-foot as senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan termed Afghanistan as favorites. But who knew, that Afghanist

thumb

Rashid Khan becomes 2nd fastest to pick 50 wickets in T20Is

The Afghan sensation keeps on getting better with each passing game. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the three-match T20I series on June 3. Rashid Khan destroyed o

thumb

Bangladesh squad to be named Sunday

Bangladesh's squad for three T20 Internationals against Afghanistan next month will be announced on Sunday at a press conference.Pacer Taskin Ahmed and one batsman from Nidahas Tro

thumb

'No big or small team in T20s'

Mahmudullah Riyad believes that there is no big or small team in T20 cricket. He thinks rankings doesn't matter in the shortest format.Bangladesh will tour Dehradun to play three T

thumb

Mahmudullah expects a challenging series

There have been a lot of talks about Afghanistan's spin twin Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. As Bangladesh are set to face them in a three-match T20I series, Mahmudullah Riyad ex

thumb

Miraz keeps Bangladesh as favourites

As Bangladesh will take of Afghanistan for three T20Is in Dehradun next month, Tigers' off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes that experience will keep Bangladesh ahe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.