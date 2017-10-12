
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Abul Hasan Raju News
thumb

Shanto named to lead Bangladesh 'A' in ODIs

Bangladesh ‘A’ cricket team are currently playing four-day match against  Ireland ‘A’ at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. According to the part of Ireland ‘A’ team’s tour

thumb

Sylhet sign Raju, Malan and Jordan

Sylhet was not a part of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2016. But they are all set to participate in this year’s  BPL after sustaining a-year ban. Although they are well-behin

thumb

HP 'white-wash' Northern Territory with another massive victory

Impressive Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad have registered another massive victory of 141 runs over the Northern Territory XI to fulfill white-wash in the five-match ODI ser

thumb

HP need 137 runs for consecutive fourth victory against NT

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) XI have to score 137 runs to make it 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Northern Territory Invitational XI. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জয়ের জন

thumb

Mohammad Ashraful stars in Kalabagan's win

Mohammad Ashraful's unbeaten 81-run knock guided Kalabagan Krira Chakra to a 7-wicket victory over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the rain interrupted first day of 9th round in Wal

thumb

Titans wins a thriller

Even a monumental effort by Mominul Haque could not save Rajshahi Kings from a nail biting defeat against newly included franchise Khulna Titans. In the just completed match at the

