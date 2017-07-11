
Abu Hider News
thumb

HP post fighting total against NT in the fifth ODI

Bangladesh High Performance XI have posted a fighting total against Northern Territory in the fifth and last ODI match of their Australia tour. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ শেষ ম্যাচেও লড়াকু সংগ্

thumb

Bashar explains the reason behind Rony's not getting chance

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently have announced a preliminary squad ahead the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia which is scheduled to be played in August.

thumb

Abu Hider sets easy win for Gazi Group Cricketers

Young fast bowler Abu HiderRony's 4-wicket haul guided Gazi Group Cricketers to an easy 7-wicket victory over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in the first day of ninth round of the

thumb

Mahmudullah, Sabbir&#039;s demand high on BPL

Fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from  November 4. But, before the kick off this tournament, the Participating teams will face each-other in a battle on



