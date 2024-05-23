News by Bipin Dani
Sandeep Lamichhane to reapply for USA visa
Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) will involve the government to get a fresh USA visa for their star spinnerSandeep Lamichhane. This was revealed by the CAN president Chatur Bahadu
Pundits not happy with RCB's gesture towards MS Dhoni
It has been a tradition now thatthe players of both teams shake hands after the completion of each match.However, the same custom was not properly followed in the "quarterfinal" ma
"Mehta Toss Rule" for IPL playoffs?
Dr. Rabindra D. Mehta, anIndia-origin Sports Aerodynamics Consultant, who, in 1980 used to open thebowling with Imran Khan for the Royal Grammar School in Worcester, and hasresearc
That’s the difference between mediocrity and excellence: Displeasure over commentators using cricketers' pet names
Current-day cricket commentatorsrefer to players by their pet names from the commentary box – they call JadejaJaddu, and use Rutu for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mahi for Mahendra Singh Dh
Hardik Pandya's last year success was due to Ashish Nehra: Irfan Pathan
The new Mumbai Indians (MI)captain Hardik Pandya has come under fire after his two successive team defeatsin the ongoing IPL matches. "I was happy when MumbaiIndians lost against G
Sri Lanka-born physio gets doctoral degree in cricket injury in Australia
Sri Lanka-born cricketphysiotherapist Dulan Kodikara got his Ph.D. graduation in Australia. He hasachieved a significant milestone as the first physiotherapist hailing from SriLank
Prabath Jayasuriya's SOS to his wife paid off
Ranisha Mirando, the wife of SriLankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's wife was not in Colombo on Friday andSaturday, i.e. during the first two days of the recently concluded Test mat
SLC's three medical panel members decide to step down
In a most recent development in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the three esteemed members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Medical Advisory have made the decision to step down from their positio
Sri Lankan team invited to play all three formats in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has invited the Sri Lankan team to play three formats of the game in thecountry.According to the highly placedDhaka-based sources in the BCB, the
Roux becomes the first foreign cricket coach to be father in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's fielding coach, AntonRoux, is the first coach of the national cricket team, whose wife has givenbirth to a child in Sri Lanka. Highly-placed sources close tohim say his
Sri Lanka U19 captain to miss Advanced Level examination
Riyaz Aluher, the mentor ofSineth Jayawardena, who has been appointed the captain of Sri Lanka Squad forICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 believes that the 19-year-old right-arm
No regrets on my brother missing a century, says Janith Liyanage's sister
The family of Janith Liyanage hasno regrets about missing him by 5 runs on Monday. Sri Lanka's 28-year-oldbatting all-rounder scored 95 runs against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, whi
Is Gambhir above the law of the Supreme Court, asks one of Sreesanth's family members
Former India cricketer GautamGambhir is known for his bad mouth. Time and again, he has been criticizing theselectors or players - be it the team selection or the performance of th
Honoured to be Sydney Cricket Ground's Life-member, says Steve Waugh
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)inducted 12 new life members and the list includes three of Australia’sgreatest cricket captains, Belinda Clark, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh. Theywe
Dinesh Chandimal's phone call surprises wonder boy
Sri Lanka's 10-year-old youngsterRishi Yudhan was over the moon when he received a congratulatory call fromformer skipper Dinesh Chandimal. Playing in an under-13 divisionII match
How "desi training" helps Mohammed Shami to evolve as a lethal bowler
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, whowon the Player of the Match for his 7/57 in the first Semi Final against NewZealand in the ongoing World Cup is the best bowling analysis by an Indi
SLC's suspension can be challenged, says renowned lawyer Chrismal Warnasuriya
The International Cricket Council’s(ICC) decision to suspend the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not gone down well inSri Lanka. "Our board (SLC) should takeup this matter immediately
How Glenn Maxwell could play through cramps?
Despite being injured, Australianbatting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's heroic performance (unbeaten 201 runs) inthe World Cup match against Afghanistan earlier this week in Mumbai's
"If Shakib comes here to play any international or LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him"
Just over a month ago,Bangladesh's acting captain Litton Das showed huge sportsman spirit and hadrevoked his team's appeal against New Zealand batter Ish Sodhi, who was run out(Man
Fans at Wankhede Stadium to get free popcorn and cold drinks
All cricket-loving fans coming towitness the upcoming World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium will be served popcornand beverages. The decision has been taken by the Mumbai Crick