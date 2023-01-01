
BDCricTime.com is an online based cricket corresponding news agency. The website features all the latest news, photos, videos, live scorecard with commentary, schedules, Analysis, player profiles and statistics of cricket matches/series that happens around the globe. Over the last decade, it has become the largest and most circulated cricket portal in Bangladesh. Currently BDCrictime.com owns more than 7 million followers in Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok. The site was founded by Md Jabed Ali in 2011, while a bunch of passionate cricket lovers of the country are directly associated with the development of the site as reporters, photographers, web developers and content creators. It had started its journey as BDCricTeam, but at the end of 2016, it was renamed as BDCricTime.

National ICT Award 2019

BDCricTime obtains BASIS National ICT Award 2019 in the media and entertainment category. The sports news portal which was launched back in 2013, is the 1st runner in the media and entertainment category of this years National ICT Award.

Welcome to bdcrictime.com. As you navigate our website, I hope you learn more about the qualities that make our company an outstanding provider of all news and events related with national and international cricket teams. We cover cricket with our emotional touch. We have earned the trust and respect of thousands of cricket fans around the world for one simple reason the team behind bdcrictime.com loves the game. They are experts in their fields. They bring a strong media coverage and service ethos to everything they do. They take pride and ownership in the jobs they do. We bring passion, pride and experience together.

Md Jabed Ali

CEO, and Founder, BDCricTime

Mission

Serving satisfaction through every latest and breaking news and story from the cricketing world.

Values

1. Quality 2. Reader focus 3. Integrity 4. Dignity 5. Team work 6. Equal opportunities and mutual respect 7. Love for Bangladesh cricket from heart.

Vision

To establish our name as one of the leading quality cricket portals both locally and globally.

Objective

Our greatest concerns are our readers and visitors to provide them continually efficient, innovative and high-quality cricket-related news items within fastest possible time. Along with that, generating profit with qualitative business as a sustainable ever growing organization and enhance fair returns from our sponsors.

Imran Hasan

Imran Hasan

COO

The Dream was to play cricket for Bangladesh. The Dream converts to serve cricket. Focusing and working on it with great passion.

Siam Chowdhury

Siam Chowdhury

Senior Sub-Editor

জন্ম সিলেটে, বেড়ে উঠেছি শ্রীমঙ্গলে। চায়ের দেশে ছেলেবেলার পায়ের ছাপ বলেই হয়ত চায়ের প্রতি কাজ করে প্রবল নেশা। স্পোর্টস জার্নালিজমের উইকেটে সেট হওয়ার আগে অধ্যয়ন করেছি সিলেট এমসি কলেজ (বিজ্ঞান বিভাগে ইন্টারমিডিয়েট) ও কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় (বাংলা ভাষা ও সাহিত্য বিষয়ে স্নাতক ও স্নাতকোত্তর)। নিজেকে একজন সংবাদকর্মী পরিচয় দিতে খুব স্বাচ্ছন্দ্য বোধ করি। লিখত ভালোবাসি, ভালোবাসি ক্রিকেট। ২০১৪ সাল থেকে এই মাধ্যমে লিখছি এবং বলছি ক্রিকেট নিয়েই। বিডিক্রিকটাইম তাই আমার বাড়ির মতো আপন। ভালো লাগে সাহিত্য, সংগীত, থিয়েটার, আবৃত্তি ও ভ্রমণ। ক্রিকেট নিয়েই বেঁচে থাকার স্বপ্ন দেখি।

Tahsina Ayonee

Correspondent

A student of LAW but love to work with cricket. Writing is passion but not writing in exams, its news and content writing. Hope for an indiscriminate society which is, may be, impossible.

Afrid Mahmud Rifat

Correspondent

A sports enthusiast with a great passion for cricket.

Azmal Tanjim Shakir

Correspondent

ক্রিকেট নিয়ে বিশ্লেষণ করা ও লেখার পাশাপাশি ২০১৯ সাল থেকে রেডিও ধারাভাষ্যে সক্রিয়। ক্রিকেট দেখাই নেশা, পরিসংখ্যান ও যুক্তি দিয়ে ক্রিকেট নিয়ে আলাপ হলো আনন্দ। সব মিলিয়ে ক্রিকেটের জগতে বসবাস।

Khan Mutasim Billah Life

Editor

A true cricket fanatic with a deep love for the sport. My passion and enthusiasm lie in it. I love to write, I love to talk, I love to live my life with cricket.

