Our History

BDCricTime.com is an online based cricket corresponding news agency. The website features all the latest news, photos, videos, live scorecard with commentary, schedules, Analysis, player profiles and statistics of cricket matches/series that happens around the globe. Over the last decade, it has become the largest and most circulated cricket portal in Bangladesh. Currently BDCrictime.com owns more than 7 million followers in Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok. The site was founded by Md Jabed Ali in 2011, while a bunch of passionate cricket lovers of the country are directly associated with the development of the site as reporters, photographers, web developers and content creators. It had started its journey as BDCricTeam, but at the end of 2016, it was renamed as BDCricTime.