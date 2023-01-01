Our History
BDCricTime.com is an online based cricket corresponding news agency. The website features all the latest news, photos, videos, live scorecard with commentary, schedules, Analysis, player profiles and statistics of cricket matches/series that happens around the globe. Over the last decade, it has become the largest and most circulated cricket portal in Bangladesh. Currently BDCrictime.com owns more than 7 million followers in Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok. The site was founded by Md Jabed Ali in 2011, while a bunch of passionate cricket lovers of the country are directly associated with the development of the site as reporters, photographers, web developers and content creators. It had started its journey as BDCricTeam, but at the end of 2016, it was renamed as BDCricTime.
National ICT Award 2019
BDCricTime obtains BASIS National ICT Award 2019 in the media and entertainment category. The sports news portal which was launched back in 2013, is the 1st runner in the media and entertainment category of this years National ICT Award.
Award
Md Jabed Ali
CEO, and Founder, BDCricTime
Who We Are
Mission
Serving satisfaction through every latest and breaking news and story from the cricketing world.
Values
1. Quality 2. Reader focus 3. Integrity 4. Dignity 5. Team work 6. Equal opportunities and mutual respect 7. Love for Bangladesh cricket from heart.
Vision
To establish our name as one of the leading quality cricket portals both locally and globally.
Objective
Our greatest concerns are our readers and visitors to provide them continually efficient, innovative and high-quality cricket-related news items within fastest possible time. Along with that, generating profit with qualitative business as a sustainable ever growing organization and enhance fair returns from our sponsors.