Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2021 News
Dominant Pakistan complete series sweep
Pakistan have completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe following an innings and 147-run win on day four of the second Test at Harare Sports Club.[caption id="attachment_165076" align="a
Tabish Khan fulfils his late father's dream
Pakistan's new fast bowler Tabish Khan is ten years elder to his captain Babar Azam. The 36-year-old right arm fast bowler Tabish has made his recent Test debut against Zimbabwe wh
Pakistan a wicket away from concluding Africa tour
The second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club goes into the fourth day with the visitors needing just one wicket to clean things up.Following on after a mere
Abid, Nauman blitz set the tone for Pakistan
Pakistan are in full control of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the end of the second day at Harare Sports Club.Opener Abid Ali scored his maiden Test double hundred, also beco
Babar vows to retain 'winning combination' in second Test
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that they have been keen to retain the same team as last Test against Zimbabwe as the team want to give the players more opportunities to gain
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe
Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z
Pakistan bowlers run through Zimbabwe line-up
Pakistan have the upperhands against Zimbabwe after the end of day one of the first Test at Harare Sports Club.Four players debuted in the match - Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava an
Zimbabwe name five uncapped players for Pakistan Tests
Zimbabwe have named five uncapped players in the form of Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba and Tanaka Chivanga in their 16-man squad for the two-match Test seri
Rizwan, Ali hand series win to Pakistan
From being levelled at 1-1, Pakistan have clinched the T20I series by 2-1 over Zimbabwe with a 24-run win at Harare Sports Club.Pakistan could not chase down 119 as they were skitt
Jongwe-inspired Zimbabwe register first T20I victory against Pakistan
Zimbabwe have created history at the Harare Sports Club on Friday (April 23), as they picked up their first ever T20I victory over Pakistan.Prior to this match, Pakistan had a 100-
Ervine ruled out of Pakistan series
Zimbabwe have been hit with a major injury blow as their one of the best batsman in the team Craig Ervine set to miss the remainder of the ongoing three-match T20I series against P
Raza ruled out of international cricket indefinitely
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been ruled out of international cricket for indefinite period after suffering an infection on his bone marrow, which is thought to be dangero