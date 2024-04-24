Zimbabwe cricket News
Raza ready to leave any franchise league to represent country
In the current world, franchise cricket dominates significantly. As a result, events like the IPL or franchise cricket matches have become quite normal, sidelining national team ga
Zimbabwe announce squad for Bangladesh series
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe’s tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May. Captained by Sikandar Raza, the s
Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket
Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc
Dates for inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 announced
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), inassociation with T Ten Global Sports, has announced the eagerly awaited ZimAfro T10 will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29July.A
England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket
Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably
Zimbabwe Cricket launch six-team T10 tournament in 2023
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the launch of a new franchise-based T10 league, set to begin in March next year.Zimbabwe Cricket has announced its first privately owned franchise le
Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman
Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman
Zimbabwe Cricket appoints Dave Houghton as their head coach
In good news for Zimbabwe Cricket, Dave Houghton has been roped in as the head coach. Interestingly, this will be the second time that he will coach Zimbabwe ashe has earlier coach
Uncertainty looming over Bangladesh's tour to Zimbabwe
Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe has been hinging into uncertainty as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities in the count
Lockdown forces stoppage in Zimbabwean cricket
A nation-wide lockdown has put Zimbabwe in crisis as all cricketing events have come to a standstill until further notice.Zimbabwe hosted Logan Cup, country's top first-class tourn
Zimbabwe cancel whole 2019-20 cricket season
Zimbabwe have canceled their domestic cricket season due to coronavirus. This consequence of Zimbabwe cricket may alarm other board players-officials.The whole world is at a stands
Zimbabwe to host Ireland after five years
Ireland national cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe next April to play ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Cricket has announced it today.International cricket is retu