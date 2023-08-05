
Zim Afro T10 League 2023 News
thumb

Taskin Ahmed wins Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award

Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmedhas been in great rhythm in recent times. His sharp bowling in batters-friendlyformats like T10 has caught everyone's attention. The pacer has rece

thumb

Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl

thumb

Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list

Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son

They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Joburg Buffaloes will faceDurban Qalandars in the final match of the inaugural Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Saturday.The Joburg Buffaloes take on the Durban Qalandars in the 202

thumb

Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

thumb

Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive

thumb

Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10

Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi

thumb

T10 is pretty easy for the bowlers: Tendai Chatara

One of the mostprolific bowlers in the league stage of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, theexperienced Zimbabwean pacer Tendai Chatara has been giving batters ofopposition teams pl

thumb

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Eliminator, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Cape Town Samp Army will face Harare Hurricanes in the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 League. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.The Cape Town Samp Army wil

thumb

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Qualifier 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Durban Qalandars take on the Joburg Buffaloes in Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 League. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.In the first Zim Afro T10 playoffs,

