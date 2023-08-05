Zim Afro T10 League 2023 News
Taskin Ahmed wins Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award
Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmedhas been in great rhythm in recent times. His sharp bowling in batters-friendlyformats like T10 has caught everyone's attention. The pacer has rece
Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl
Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list
Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son
They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used
Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Joburg Buffaloes will faceDurban Qalandars in the final match of the inaugural Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Saturday.The Joburg Buffaloes take on the Durban Qalandars in the 202
Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10
DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the
Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army
The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive
Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10
Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi
T10 is pretty easy for the bowlers: Tendai Chatara
One of the mostprolific bowlers in the league stage of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, theexperienced Zimbabwean pacer Tendai Chatara has been giving batters ofopposition teams pl
Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes Eliminator, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Cape Town Samp Army will face Harare Hurricanes in the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 League. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.The Cape Town Samp Army wil
Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Qualifier 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Durban Qalandars take on the Joburg Buffaloes in Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 League. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.In the first Zim Afro T10 playoffs,