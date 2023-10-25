Zim Afro T10 News
Bangla Tigers in Sri Lanka T10 and Zim Afro T10
After Bangladesh and the UnitedArab Emirates, Bangla Tigers are going to set foot in Sri Lanka and South Africa.Bangla Tigers Hambantota will participate in Lanka T10 and Bangla Ti
Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl
Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list
Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son
They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used
Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10
DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the
Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army
The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive
Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10
Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi
T10 is pretty easy for the bowlers: Tendai Chatara
One of the mostprolific bowlers in the league stage of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, theexperienced Zimbabwean pacer Tendai Chatara has been giving batters ofopposition teams pl
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10
JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9
Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs
The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th
Sreesanth says he loves to run in hard and deliver the goods for his team
Considered to beamong the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the verycharismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber CityZim Afro T