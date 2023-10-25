
Zim Afro T10 News
thumb

Bangla Tigers in Sri Lanka T10 and Zim Afro T10

After Bangladesh and the UnitedArab Emirates, Bangla Tigers are going to set foot in Sri Lanka and South Africa.Bangla Tigers Hambantota will participate in Lanka T10 and Bangla Ti

thumb

Sikandar Raza manages halal food for Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreturned home after playing excellently in the Zim Afro T10 League. Taskinexpresses his feelings after a successful franchise tournament. Taskin pl

thumb

Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list

Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son

They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used

thumb

Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

thumb

Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive

thumb

Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10

Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi

thumb

T10 is pretty easy for the bowlers: Tendai Chatara

One of the mostprolific bowlers in the league stage of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, theexperienced Zimbabwean pacer Tendai Chatara has been giving batters ofopposition teams pl

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

thumb

Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs

The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th

thumb

Sreesanth says he loves to run in hard and deliver the goods for his team

Considered to beamong the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the verycharismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber CityZim Afro T

