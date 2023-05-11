Zahir Khan News
Afghanistan can win the World Cup: Graeme Swann
If Afghanistan's standoutspinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed can keep their form up in the Indianconditions, former England spinner Graeme Swann believes they have the bestopportun
Rashid Khan reveals Afghanistan have 'more than a thousand' leg-spinners
The batters always fell in troublewhen dealing with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Then came Mujeeb Ur Rahman.This time Noor Ahmad appeared. Has Afghanistan set up a factory of l
Watch: Aaron Finch's unluckiest dismissal in BBL
Aaron Finch hasn't been at his best in the shortest format of the game. His terrible form in this format extends back to the IPL where he scored a half-century just once in 12 inni
Brisbane Heat sign English prodigy Tom Banton
The Brisbane Heat have pulled off a recruitment coup by securing the signature of England’s new high rated top-order batsman Tom Banton for this summer’s KFC Big Bash League (BBL)
Zahir, Sayed added to squad for Ireland Test
The uncapped players Zahir Khan and Sayed Shirzad have been added to the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland.Zahir was not included in the squad at first because the managem
Ireland level limited over series against Afghanistan
Ireland level the five match ODI series against Afghanistan 2-2 with a comprehensive win in the fifth and final match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun. Paul St
Delhi Daredevils registers massive win
Delhi Daredevils has executed a crushing win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth match of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.At the Maharashtra Cricket Associati