Yuvuraj Singh News
The Yuvraj Singh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Yuvraj Singh (born 12 December 1981) is an Indian former international cricketer who played in all formats of the game. He's an all-rounder, batting in the middle order with his le
Makarand Patil, the Indian youngster, hits seven sixes in seven straight balls
Makarand Patil, the son of a farmer has just joined the exclusive list of cricketers who hit the total package of sixes in every ball of an over. The 23 year old salesman playing f
Saudi Arabia's Faisal Khan hits third quickest T20I fifty
Saudi Arabia batsman Faisal Khan on Thursday stroked the third quickest half-century in a Twenty20 Worldwide.Faisal took 15 deliveries to reach the milestone.Faisal Khan’s knock ra
Mashrafe tones amiable relations with Indian cricketers
For his glorious achievement in Bangladesh cricket, the country’s limited over captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was awarded ‘Shera Bangali’ by Kolkata ABP Anondo.[নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভ
Whiteley whips six sixes in an over
In a match of the NatWest T20 Blast, Ross Whiteley of Worcestershire hit six sixes in an over against Yorkshire although his team ended at the losing side of the match. The match w
Harbhajan warns India to guard against complacency
India, eying on the semi-final spot of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, has stepped into the field to encounter Sri Lanka in their second group match. A win against the islanders wil