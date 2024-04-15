Yusuf Pathan News
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
Maybe that snub motivated him: Sehwag on Rohit's exclusion from 2011 World Cup
If the legendary Indian openerVirender Sehwag had been in charge of selecting the 2011 World Cup squad, hewould have included Rohit Sharma on the roster.The likes of Suresh Raina a
Abu Dhabi T10: Full list of player retention and pre-signings, Bangla Tigers retain Shakib
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan will play for the Bangla Tigers again in the upcoming season of the AbuDhabi T10 League. Shakib participated in the tournament as the ico
Yusuf Pathan picks his semi finalists of 2023 ODI World Cup
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has named his four semi-finalists for the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yusuf Pathan stressed that he expe
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Yusuf Pathan smashes 35 runs off 11 balls as New Jersey Triton's take down California Knights
The New Jersey Triton's picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by six wickets at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium TurfGro
Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League
Morrisville Unity picked up theirfirst victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son
They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used
Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10
Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short
The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a