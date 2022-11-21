Yasir Shah News
Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d
Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties
The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways
Leg Spinner Yasir Shah Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket
Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket after surpassing legendary spinner Abdul Qadir in the first Test match against
SL vs PAK: Leg Spinner Yasir Shah is prepared for the Sri Lankan challenge
Pakistan had lost three consecutive Test series in Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2014 and the 2015 three-game streak was seen as a test of the side's potential, with world-class crick
Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return
The Yasir Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Yasir Shah (born 2 May 1986) is an international cricketer from Pakistan. He bowls and is the second fastest bowler in Test cricket history at 100 wickets and the fastest at 200 wi
Pakistan Test cricketer Yasir Shah declared innocent in rape case
Pakistani test cricketer Yasir Shah has been found "innocent" in a rape case filed with the Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad.According to details, Islamabad police removed Yasi
Ramiz embarrassed with Yasir's assault case
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed anger over allegations of harassment against Pakistan star cricketer Yasir Shah. Embarrassed Ramiz's voice is disgus
Yasir Shah accused with sexual harassment case
A teenager has filed a case against Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah for sexual harassment. It has been alleged that the teenager was tortured with gunpoint. The victim is only 14 y
Nauman, Yasir heroics hand Pakistan 1-0 lead
Babar Azam's first Test as Pakistan captain has resulted in a seven-wicket victory against South Africa inside four days in Karachi.In the second session of day four of the first T
First ODI hat-trick bowler Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in USA
Jalal-ud-Din, the former Pakistani bowler, who took the first hat-trick in an ODI, removing Australia's Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson in 1982, has been appointed as a S
Shadab to miss second Test, Fawad in line after 11 years
In the first Test against England at Old Trafford, Pakistan played two spinners, Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan, thinking of getting some help from the wicket. However, the visitors wi