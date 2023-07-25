
Yannic Cariah News
thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

Four half-centuries help New Zealand to take ODI series 2-1

New Zealand have won thethree-match ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies after defeating the hosts by5 wickets in the last ODI on Sunday (August 21) in Bridgetown. In reply to Wes

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

