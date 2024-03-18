WPL 2024 News
Rajasthan Royals brutally roast RCB men's team after RCB women's team wins the WPL 2024 title
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won an IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. In fact, they have had the opportunity to win a title but let the chances slip aw
Royal Challengers Bangalore women thump Delhi Capitals women to clinch maiden WPL title
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women crashed Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch their maiden WPL title on Sunday(17th March) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Three - fer from
WPL 2024 to be played in one state
The second edition of the Women'sPremier League (WPL) popularly known as the Women's IPL will be played in onestate. The game will be played in the second or third week of February
Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction
2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects
RCB confirm Luke Williams as Head Coach of WPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (September 30) confirmed the appointment of Luke Williams as the head coach of the women's team for the upcoming edition of the Women'