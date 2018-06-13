
Women's T20 Asia Cup 2018 News
thumb

Ode to Team Tigress

Saleque SufiBangladesh eves' cricket team has made a precious Eid Gift to success starving adoring cricket lovers of Bangladesh stunning favorite India in the final of Asia Cup T20

thumb

'Mithali's speech was full of praises for Bangladesh'

Bangladesh women, escorted the first major trophy to home for the country, and with that earned capacious praise from everywhere. The win was a perfect one, indeed, an awe inspirin

thumb

BCB announce big prize for Tigresses

After beating six-time winners India in the final to lift their first Asia Cup title, Bangladesh women's national team have now been announced to be rewarded a prize of TK 2 crore

thumb

Bangladesh women win Asia Cup in thriller

For the first time in the history, Bangladesh have won a continental championship. Bangladesh women have sealed a last-ball three-wicket win over India to lift the Asia Cup T20 at

thumb

Bangladesh women through to finals

Bangladesh women have qualified for the Women's T20 Asia Cup final after a 70-run win over Malaysia women in the last group game at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. They will fa

thumb

Bangladesh women stun India

After beating Pakistan women, Bangladesh women have now handed seven-wicket loss to tournament favourites India women in the ninth match of Women's T20 Asia Cup at Kinrara Academy

thumb

Tigresses pick up win over Pakistan

Bangladesh women have registered their first win in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2018 at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The Tigress have defeated Pakistan women by seven wickets.[

