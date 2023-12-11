Women's Premier League News
WPL 2024 to be played in one state
The second edition of the Women'sPremier League (WPL) popularly known as the Women's IPL will be played in onestate. The game will be played in the second or third week of February
Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction
2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects
BCCI thinking of arranging next WPL in home and away format in Diwali window
Jay Shah, the secretary of theBCCI, stated on Friday that the next edition of the Women's Premier League(WPL) could be contested in home-and-away format with a larger window, mostl
Women's Premier League to be played in Mumbai from march 4th to 26th
The much-anticipated Women's Premier League takes place from March 4th to 26th, with five teams going head-to-head in the inaugural edition in Mumbai. The WPL auction will take pla
Record-breaking Women's IPL Teams Auction for BCCI
The first-ever Women's IPL hasreceived tremendous response. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)on Wednesday finalized the five franchises for the Women’s Premier Leagu