  • William ORourke
William ORourke News
thumb

Robinson, ORourke shine in New Zealand's narrow margin victory over Pakistan

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs in the fourth T20I of the series to go 2-1. A brilliant foundation alike innings from Tim Robinson of 51 from 36 balls and cameos from here and

thumb

Neil Wagner might return for New Zealand in Christchurch test

After being hammered by Australia in Wellington, New Zealand team have now moved to Christchurch for the second test to make a comeback. However their paceman William ORourke is in

thumb

The game hangs in balance after day 3 at Seddon Park

The second test between New Zealand Vs South Africa hangs in balance after day 3. William ORourke's maiden five fer helped New Zealand wrap up South Africa's innings for a mid 235

