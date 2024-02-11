Wiaan Mulder News
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Wiaan Mulder ruled out of West Indies ODI series
Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of BetwayOne-Day International (ODI) three-game series against West Indies due to a left-sided load.South Africa cricket team all-rou
International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test
For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G
Taijul takes 6 but batters let Bangladesh down
Bangladesh are facing a prospect of being imposed to follow on by South Africa after a torrid second day of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.All eyes will be on Mushfi
The Wiaan Mulder Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder (born February 19, 1998), known as Wiaan Mulder, is a South African professional cricketer. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for the South
Mulder called into South Africa T20I squad
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made into South Africa T20I squad for five-match series against West Indies in Grenada.Mulder's inclusion comes on the back of Dwaine Pretorius' positi
West Indies collapse gives Proteas major boost
South Africa are placed in comfortable zone to 2-0 series win as West Indies batters faltered on day two of the second Test in Gros Islet.Batting first, South Africa managed to pos
West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day
South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test
Elgar, Nortje put South Africa on top
Clinical performances from Anrich Nortje and Dean Elgar put South Africa on top at the end of day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka.South Africa are having a good momentum i
Sri Lanka in box seat on first day of Boxing Day Test
The visiting Sri Lankan batsmen have done extremely well against the host South African bowlers in the first Test of two-match Test series at Super Sports Park in Centurion. Sri La
South Africa announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests
South Africa have announced 14-man squad including one uncapped player for the Test series against South Africa.South Africa have included all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the Test squa
Mulder added to South Africa's squad for series decider
South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the squad for the fifth and the final ODI against Pakistan.The ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan is expected to b