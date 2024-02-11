
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Wiaan Mulder News
thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

Wiaan Mulder ruled out of West Indies ODI series

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of BetwayOne-Day International (ODI) three-game series against West Indies due to a left-sided load.South Africa cricket team all-rou

thumb

International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test

For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G

thumb

Taijul takes 6 but batters let Bangladesh down

Bangladesh are facing a prospect of being imposed to follow on by South Africa after a torrid second day of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.All eyes will be on Mushfi

thumb

The Wiaan Mulder Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder (born February 19, 1998), known as Wiaan Mulder, is a South African professional cricketer. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for the South

thumb

Mulder called into South Africa T20I squad

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made into South Africa T20I squad for five-match series against West Indies in Grenada.Mulder's inclusion comes on the back of Dwaine Pretorius' positi

thumb

West Indies collapse gives Proteas major boost

South Africa are placed in comfortable zone to 2-0 series win as West Indies batters faltered on day two of the second Test in Gros Islet.Batting first, South Africa managed to pos

thumb

West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day

South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test

thumb

Elgar, Nortje put South Africa on top

Clinical performances from Anrich Nortje and Dean Elgar put South Africa on top at the end of day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka.South Africa are having a good momentum i

thumb

Sri Lanka in box seat on first day of Boxing Day Test

The visiting Sri Lankan batsmen have done extremely well against the host South African bowlers in the first Test of two-match Test series at Super Sports Park in Centurion. Sri La

thumb

South Africa announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests

South Africa have announced 14-man squad including one uncapped player for the Test series against South Africa.South Africa have included all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the Test squa

thumb

Mulder added to South Africa's squad for series decider

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the squad for the fifth and the final ODI against Pakistan.The ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan is expected to b

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.