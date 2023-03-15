
White ball Cricket News
thumb

West Indies have separate red ball and white ball coaches for the men's team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced today that the role of head coach for the West Indies senior men's teams will be split into two separate positions.In a first for West Indies Cr

thumb

Shakib is not part of the White Ball Series against Zimbabwe, Tamim will only play ODIs

Shakib Al Hasan will skip Bangladesh's white ball tour of Zimbabwe, BCB Cricket Operations President Jalal Younis has confirmed. Shakib has also reportedly been left out of the Wes

thumb

ZIM vs BAN: Bangladesh tours Zimbabwe for white ball series in July-August

The Bangladesh cricket team is expected to tour Zimbabwe in July and August 2022 to play three matches of One Day International (ODI) and three matches of Twenty20 International (T

thumb

England White ball Skipper Eoin Morgan is likely announce his retirement this week - Reports

England's world champion captain Eoin Morgan has opted not only to give up the captaincy role but is likely to end his 13-year international career for England, Britain's The Guard

thumb

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the

thumb

KL Rahul: 'Time to transform our white ball cricket'

After Team India's 3-0 loss to South Africa in the recent ODI series, India's reserve captain KL Rahul said it was time for them to reshape their white ball squad. Team India had a

