West Indies vs South Africa 2021 News
South Africa defend 160-odd again to clinch series
In the fifth and final T20I in St George's, South Africa have trumped West Indies by 25 runs to take the five-match series 3-2.For the fifth consecutive time the team batting first
Pollard, Bravo secure series-levelling win
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were the top performers for West Indies as they defeated South Africa by 21 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 in the fourt
South Africa take lead in nail-biting 1-run win
South Africa have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series following a thrilling win over West Indies by 1 run in the third T20I in St George's.Batting first for the third consecu
Bowlers power South Africa to level series
From 0-1 behind, South Africa have bounced back to level five-match series 1-1, beating West Indies by 16 runs in the second T20I in St George's.[caption id="attachment_168098" ali
Lewis blasts 71 as West Indies flatten South Africa
Full-strength West Indies have trounced South Africa by eight wickets in the first of five T20Is in St George's.Evin Lewis starred with the bat after the hosts restricted South Afr
Russell included in West Indies T20 squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 13-member squad for the first and second T20I against South Africa at home that will be played in Grenada.West Indies have opted out for the
Mulder called into South Africa T20I squad
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made into South Africa T20I squad for five-match series against West Indies in Grenada.Mulder's inclusion comes on the back of Dwaine Pretorius' positi
ICC fines West Indies heavy, cuts WTC points
West Indies have been fined 60 percent of match fees and docked six World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against South Africa in Gros
Maharaj hat-trick earns away series win for Proteas
South Africa have pulled off their first away Test series victory in four years, beating West Indies by 158 runs in the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gro
vd Dussen fights back to set WI 324 to win
An exciting day four of the second Test is on the cards as South Africa find their feet against West Indies in Gros Islet.South Africa have a chance to bag fifth spot in the ICC Wo
West Indies collapse gives Proteas major boost
South Africa are placed in comfortable zone to 2-0 series win as West Indies batters faltered on day two of the second Test in Gros Islet.Batting first, South Africa managed to pos
West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day
South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test