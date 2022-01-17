West Indies vs Ireland 2022 News
Ireland seal maiden series win over West Indies
Ireland have confirmed their first away series win in any format against a Test-playing nation as they beat West Indies by two wickets in the series-deciding third ODI at Sabina Pa
Ireland beat West Indies to set up series decider
Ireland have beaten West Indies by five wickets (DLS) in the rain-affected second ODI at Sabina Park, Kingston to level three-match series 1-1.After a Covid delay, through which Ir
Updated schedule for West Indies-Ireland ODIs with T20 series canceled
The new schedule for the last two ODIs between the West Indies and Ireland has been announced. The two teams were scheduled to play a T20 match at the end of the ODI series, which
West Indies v Ireland 2nd ODI postponed
The second of the three ODIs between West Indies and Ireland has been postponed after a further three Covid-19 cases emerged within the Ireland group.The match was scheduled to be
Ireland lost two points beside hefty fine
Ireland failed to win the first ODI against the West Indies despite clinching to win. At the end of the match, the Irish had to provide fines. The amount of fine is also massive.
ICC introduces in-match penalty for slow over-rates in T20Is
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that teams will be handed penalties during the match in men's and women's T20Is.The penalty is not any similar to that of culp