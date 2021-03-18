West Indies Legends News
Watch: Vintage Yuvraj Singh hits 4 sixes in an over against West Indies Legends
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is popularly known as 'sixer king' because of his ability to clear the balls out of the park with such ease. The southpaw hogged the limelight
Tendulkar, Lara fire; India through to finals
Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh's batting, India Legends have found themselves into the Road Safety World Series 2021 Final. It was a night for the 90's kids to go ba
Bangladesh Legends lose another match
Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o
Sri Lanka Legends rise to No.2 with win over Windies
Tilakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have starred with the bat, as Sri Lanka Legends picked up a comfortable 5-wicket victory over West Indies Legends in the sixth match of the on
Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings
Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the