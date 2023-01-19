West Indies cricket News
Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs
David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon
I will continue playing franchise cricket: Bravo
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hopes to play cricket for a few more years yet, despite recently pulling the curtains on his international career. I will continue playing fran
It’s the end of a generation: Pollard
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said that “it’s the end of a generation” for the Caribbean team and they need to look into the future going forward. Pollard and his men had a te
West Indies set to tour Pakistan after WC
West Indies to tour Pakistan for three Twenty/20 Internationals, as many ODIs in December.It will betheir First tour in the Asian country since April 2018.West Indies set to tour P
Sri Lanka end with win to ensure Caribbean exit
Sri Lanka knock out West Indies with sharp all-round display of Cricket. Defending Champions and Four times Semifinalist of ICC World Twenty/20 history, are out of the competition
West Indies target Bangladesh as big opportunity
The West Indies have lost both of their Super 12 matches so far and another defeat against Bangladesh will end their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Similar is the situation for
It's my fault as I failed: Riyad
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad take the blame himself after failing to take Bangladesh home from a very comfortable position against West Indies. He thinks the plan failure during the l
Pooran wants to make use of BPL experience
West Indies are the defending champions of ICC World Twenty/20. But they have already lost both their matches in this tenure so far. But they have a chance to turn around as they p
Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad
Former captain Jason Holder has replaced injured fast bowler Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad at cricket's Twenty20 World Cup. ICC's technical committee has approved the replace
Pakistan create headline showing Sportsmanship
Pakistan Cricket Team played West Indies Cricket Team in a warm up match of ICC World Twenty/20 today. In which the Men In Green has generated headline calling back Shimron Hetmyer
Legendary West Indies batsman dies
West Indies legend Everton Weekes has died at age 95. The legendary batsman along Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell formed part of ‘the three Ws’ that made the Caribbean unit a top-n
Andre Russell falls with knee injury, Holder holds 'no regret'
For the second time in the tournament, all-rounder Andre Russell plunked down with another phase of knee injury during West Indies’ eight wicket defeat on against England on Friday