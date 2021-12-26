Wellington News
Tigers taking inspiration from the memorable Wellington Test
Bangladesh are yet to taste a win in New Zealand. The Asian team could not even avoid a loss in any single match on Kiwi soil. However, the 2017 Wellington Test is inspiring the
Wellington to host remainder of Australia's T20 series
In the latest development, the remainder of Australia's T20 series versus New Zealand will have no crowd in Wellington owing to the coronavirus pandemic in Auckland. The players wi
Watch: Neesham sustains a brutal injury in Super Smash tournament
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham sustained a brutal injury during the Super Smash Twenty20 tournament. The all-rounder even took to his Instagram handle to share horrific pict
Watch: Van Beek takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Hampton
Fielding standards are not the same as before as players are setting a great example by saving crucial runs while also taking extraordinary catches for the team. The cricket frater
Taylor founds unique club across formats
As expected, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has finally founded a unique club on Fridat in Wellington by taking the field for the first Test against India.This ongoing match at Ba
No fight with Prithvi Shaw, says Shubman Gill
While there may be only one opening slot up for grabs in the Indian team and one of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw would get it, the former claimed that he has no competition with S