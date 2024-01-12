
WBBL 2023-24 News
thumb

Jhye Richardson a doubt for West Indies series

Australia pacer Jhye Richardsongot injured while playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He won’tbe available for the rest of the season. There is also concern ab

thumb

Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests

During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres

thumb

Harmanpreet Kaur highlights importance of WBBL in development of global women cricket

During her media interaction,Indian cricket sensation Harmanpreet Kaur spoke enthusiastically about theimpact of the WBBL on the development of women's cricket globally. "WBBLis pr

thumb

Sydney Thunder sign Chamari Athapaththu for WBBL 2023-24 season

Chamari Athapaththu has signed as the Sydney Thunder's overseas substitute, completing the squad ahead of the club's start at North Sydney Oval on October 22.WBBL club Sydney Thund

thumb

Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL

England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the

