Parnell, Afiff star in Khulna's thumping win over Durdanto Dhaka
Khulna Tigers have beaten Durdanto Dhaka by 5 wickets on Friday (16th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Wayne Parnell's 3 fer with just 4.8 economy and unbeaten 43* from
Khulna Tigers sign Alex Hales and Wayne Parnell
England star batter Alex Hales isjoining Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). South Africa's once world-beating pacer Wayne Parnell will als
Gerald Coetzee earns call-up in South Africa's ODI World Cup squad
South Africa have announced a15-member squad on Tuesday (September 5) for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Youngpacer Gerald Coetzee has been included in the squad.Coetzee, who made his
Wayne Parnell signs with Durham for T20 Vitality Blast
Durham Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell to Vitality Blast.South Africa international Wayne Parnell has signed for Durham in
Parnell, Maxwell star in RCB's thumping win over RR
Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilated Rajasthan Royals by a thumping margin of 112 runs in India Premier League (IPL). RCB wrapped RR for a scanty total of 59 runs in Jaipur on 1
IPL 2023: RCB signs Wayne Parnell in replacement for injured Reece Topley
Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South African pace bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell to replace the injured Reece Topley.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South Afric
PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans
HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan
In shorter formats, bowlers win you tournaments, says Team Abu Dhabi’s Andrew Tye
The T10 format is considered tobe the fastest in the sport of cricket, with many players calling it a more batter-friendlyformat. Be that as it may, a few of the bowlers have left
Morrisville SAMP Army send two players to Mumbai for training camp ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 league
For cricketers who don’t belongto the Indian subcontinent, playing in such conditions becomes a challenge, anda very enriching learning experience. Keeping that in mind, and the up
Ngidi, Markram, Miller star in South Africa's win against India on fiery Perth pitch
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 5 wickets in a thrilling match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday(October 30) in Perth. The Proteas took the win in the very last over in a
We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is: Nortje
South Africa's pace bowlingattack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, MarcoJansen is one of the best in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They have twoeffecti
I think Suryakumar is probably the best T20 batters at the moment: Parnell
India batsman Suryakumar Yadavhad been in terrific form in recent times. South African pacer Wayne Parnellsays wistfully, there is little stopping Suryakumar right now. Suryakumar