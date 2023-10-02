
Warm-up match News
thumb

Pakistan vs Australia Warm-up match 10, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on T

thumb

India vs Netherlands Warm-up match 9, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Several warm-up games were washed out and almost all were marred by rain. That would have been welcome for a team like India who plays a lot of cricket, but someone like Netherland

thumb

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Warm-up match 8, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have the last chance to test their bench strength when they face each other in their final warm-up game before the quadrennial ODI World Cup beg

thumb

England vs Bangladesh Warm-up match 6, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

England and Bangladesh will face each other in their respective 6th warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday. England's preparations did not go well as the first w

thumb

Australia vs Netherlands Warm-up match 5, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

In the fifth warm-up match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia will face the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The first pra

thumb

India vs England Warm-up match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Two-time champions India will face defending champions England in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.India

thumb

New Zealand vs Pakistan Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. For security reasons, the game will be played behind closed doors. New Zealand are

thumb

South Africa vs Afghanistan 2nd Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

South Africa will face Afghanistan in a World Cup warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon. South Africa defeated Australia 3-2 in their most recent ODI series earlie

thumb

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Warm-up Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the first game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches. While both teams will be aiming for a win to gain confidence for the rest of the

thumb

Temba Bavuma to miss warm-up matches of World Cup due to family reason

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is expected to miss the warm-up matches of the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Temba Bavuma will travel home on Thursday

thumb

No spectators will be allowed in warm-up match between PAK-NZ, BCCI Confirms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match will be played be

thumb

Hyderabad requests to reschedule of Pakistan's World cup warm-up match

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has requested a rescheduled of the September 29 World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand due to security concerns.BCCI is on

