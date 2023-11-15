
Wankhede Stadium News
thumb

India-New Zealand semi-final moved from fresh pitch to used surface

India and New Zealand will playon a pitch that has already hosted two matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup onWednesday afternoon in Mumbai.A new controversy has arisenaround the first

thumb

Fans at Wankhede Stadium to get free popcorn and cold drinks

All cricket-loving fans coming towitness the upcoming World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium will be served popcornand beverages. The decision has been taken by the Mumbai Crick

thumb

Temba Bavuma feels excited to play at 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar's homeground

South Africa captain Temba Bavumais excited to face England in a crucial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match atWankhede Stadium in Mumbai since the venue holds special meaning for hi

thumb

Wankhede Stadium included in guided tour

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be opened as a tourist place. It will be a tourist attraction for the visitors, according to the Apex Council member, Ajinkya Naik.[caption id="attac

thumb

Dilip Vengsarkar stand at the Wankhede Stadium

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarakar will have one of the stands named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. According to the sources in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the de

thumb

IPL 2020 start date revealed

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart on March 29 next year, with Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai playing host to opening match of the defending champions M

thumb

West Indies have become a different team under Pollard's captaincy: Rohit

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma knows very well about Kieron Pollard as they both are part of the same IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians for a long time. Now, Rohit reckons that West

thumb

'No one to sign bills in Mumbai Wankhede'

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is scheduled to host fourth limited over match between India and West Indies.But the Mumbai Cricket Affiliation revealed that they will no longer be

