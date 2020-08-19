Vivo News
Chinese shadow remains in new IPL title sponsor
Vivo, the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is no more this time due to anti-China sentiment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already found a n
Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been looking for a new sponsor since Vivo withdrew from the IPL title sponsorship.Within a couple of weeks of Vivo's departure,
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali likely to bid for IPL title sponsorship
Vivo is currently out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to political unrest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is therefore looking for a new title sponsor for
Some more Chinese sponsors decide to stay away from IPL
Vivo has withdrawn themselves from IPL title sponsorship this season. As a result, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now having problems finding new sponsors.The boar
IPL seems impossible without Chinese companies
Permission has been granted by the Government of India to host the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The final of t