He's probably the best player I've ever seen in my life: Langer on Kohli
Justin Langer, head coach of theLucknow Super Giants (LSG), has addressed the Greatest Player of All Time(GOAT) discussion in cricket, stating that, among other players, he ranks V
Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off
Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world
England's departing Test captainJoe Root has been named the World's Leading Cricketer in the 2022 edition ofWisden Cricketers' Almanack, which was released on Thursday.Root is the
Maximum runs taken off one ball has to be taken with a pinch of salt
By Kersi Meher-Homji(as told to Bipin Dani).Most level headed commentator gets excited and yells “It’s maximum” meaning it’s a six when Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Garry Sober
Afridi picks two favourite batsmen from India
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi conducting Question &amp; Answer session on Twitter to get the fans connected with him. The skipper answered a plethora of questions regar
Dhoni a better captain than Ponting: Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has rated former Indian skipper Dhoni more than legendary Australian Skipper Ricky Ponting. Dboni and ponting are arguably two of the most suc
Wasim reveals five best ever batsmen, ranks Tendulkar at no. 5 of his list
Pakistani legend Wasim Akram had the opportunity to bowl Caribbean legend Viv Richards early in his career. He bowled to Martin Crowe of New Zealand and Brian Lara of West Indies i
I give lots of strike to Shikhar: Rohit reveals secret of making innings bigger
India opener Rohit Sharma, popularly nicknamed as ‘Hitman’, has been known for his impeccable and attacking batting. He’s not satisfied just with scoring century, rather he always
Rohit takes dig at ICC over best pool shot tweet
Everyone is getting a long vacation. That has never happened in the history of the world. All domestic or international games around the world have been suspended. The entire sport
PAK vs SL,1st Test: How impatient Dhananjaya de Silva was for his hundred?
BIPIN DANIBefore going out for the final day's play in the Rawalpindi Test, it was clearly in the mind of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne to declare the innings immediately af
'I've always admired his captaincy' - Viv Richards on Kieron Pollard
West indies great Sir Vivian Richards mentions Kieron Pollard best as captain and expects that he’ll provide West Indies a good support with his captaincy skills.Pollard, who playe