Vitality T20 Blast 2023 News
Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi stars as Somerset win the 2nd title of Vitality Blast 2023

Somerset emerged victorious by 14 runs against Essex from a thrilling 14-run final of Vitality Blast 2023 at Edgbaston. The game featured thrilling performances from both teams but

Essex vs Hampshire 1st Semi Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

It's the final day of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast as the Essex Eagles take on defending champions Hampshire Hawks in the 1st Semi-Finals.Day one of the Vitality Blast 2023 semi-fin

Lancashire vs Surrey Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Lancashire meet Surrey in the 2nd Quarter-Final of England's T20 Blast 2023 on Friday. Lancashire completely changed their style of play in the 2nd half, taking 11 points from thei

Warwickshire vs Essex Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Warwickshire will take on Essex in the 1st Quarter-Final of England's T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday. Warwickshire are in impeccable form and have won their last seven games. Essex, on

Watch: Jos Buttler turns superman to take an outrageous catch in Vitality T20 Blast 2023

A wicketkeeper plays a pivotal role in keeping the wickets throughout the innings. He needs to possess a truckload of concentration, focus and sheer will, such that he doesn't make

Surrey vs Essex Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 122nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 takes place between Surrey and Essex at the Kia Oval in London on Sunday 2nd July.Match 122 of theVitality Blast, 2023 has Surrey ta

Warwickshire vs Durham Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

In this match of Vitality Blast 2023, Warwickshire will face Durham on 2 July 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.Hosts Warwickshire will be looking to continue their winning streak in t

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Nottinghamshire (NOT) meets Leicestershire (LEI) in game 125 of the Vitality Blast 2023 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on 2 July 2023.Nottinghamshire meets Leicestershire in a game th

Somerset vs Kent Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Somerset meets Kent in an important South Group game. The game is important for Kent in terms of qualifying for the Quarters. The game will be played at the Cooper Associates Count

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Hampshire will take on Gloucestershire to secure a place in the quarter-finals. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.Hosts Hampshire will be looking to continue

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The upcoming game between Lancashire and Northamptonshire promises to be an exciting encounter as both sides meet in the T20 Vitality Blast on 2nd July 2023.With their quarter-fina

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Glamorgan and Middlesex will face off on July 2 without a result. The score of the match doesn't matter as both teams are eliminated from the quarterfinals. The game will be played

