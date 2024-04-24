Vitality Blast News
Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast
Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No
Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The rem
Somerset sign Conway for Vitality Blast campaign
English county cricket side Somerset have signed New Zealand batsman Devon Conway for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country."I've
Colin Ackermann scripts stunning new T20 world record
Colin Ackermann became the first bowler to claim seven wickets in a Twenty20 match following a remarkable display for Leicestershire on Wednesday's Vitality Blast 2019.[caption id=
T20 Blast 2019: Martin Guptill breaks hotel window smashing 86
World Cup 2019 runner-up New Zealand's hard hitter Martin Guptill is hitting hard in the English T20 competition playing for Worcestershire Rapids.[caption id="attachment_126134" a
Watch: Bizarre run-out in Vitality Blast
Cricket has seen quite a lot of bizarre dismissals over the years. Sometimes, those dismissals appear to be strange and sometimes hilarious. In the end, out is out![caption id="att
Gayle extends T20 record in inaugural Mzansi Super League
The self-proclaimed Universal Boss became the major attraction of T20 leagues around the globe since inception.The Jamaican is currently the leading run-scorer in the shortest form