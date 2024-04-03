
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Virendar Sehwag News
thumb

IPL 2024 : “This is Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, not Hardik Pandya’s”- Virender Sehwag

After back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League 2024, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who captained the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), recommended th

thumb

On This Day in 2002: Sachin-Sehwag Duo Hammer England

England, led by Nasser Hussain, toured India in 2002. It was the fourth ODI of the six-game series at the famous Green Park in Kanpur. India led 2-1. England won the toss and chose

thumb

Sehwag hilariously trolls Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

Indian cricketers are very much active on social media as there is no cricket in the field. leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may be the one ruling social media right now. Before him, i

thumb

Yuvraj dissatisfied with his farewell by the board, says it's unprofessional

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed dissatisfaction about the end of his international career. He feels that the farewell he received from the cricket board was not

thumb

Anil kumble names the toughest batsman he bowled to

Indian legendary spinner Anil Kumble has revealed the toughest batsman he has faced in his long career. He is regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in the history of the crick

thumb

Chopra disagrees with Gambhir, says MS Dhoni's job was difficult

Former India batsman Akash Chopra has expressed disagreement with the former openar Gautam Gambhir who recently claimed that MS Dhoni was very lucky as the captain while Sourav Gan

thumb

Cricketing fraternity sends birthday wishes to Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 39 on Tuesday. The Ranchi born cricketer is undoubtedly one of the finest captain cricket has ever produced.The wicketkeeper-ba

thumb

AB De Villiers picks his all time best IPL XI

Former South African skipper AB De Villiers has been the one of the big fishes ever played in Indian premier League ( IPL). Following the ongoing trend the former skipper has revea

thumb

No Kohli, No Dhoni in Chawla's all time best Test XI

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla picked a surprise XI for all time best Test sauad, on Saturday. Although Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two of the finest player in m

thumb

India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind

The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t

thumb

Pujara slams criticis for constantly pinching about strike-rate

India's Cheteshwar Pujara has been criticised a few times in his career for his slow strike-rate, but the experienced batsman finally broke his silence to reply to his criticsChete

thumb

'Diapers and five-day Tests should be changed only when finished’

Likewise Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, former India opener Virender Sehwag has put together all his words to reinforce the necessity of cricket's oldest form to remain what it is.O

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.