Vinod Kambli News
thumb

Vinod Kambli gets lucrative job offer of INR 1 lakh

Due to excessive drinking, formerIndian cricketer Vinod Kambli once got used to a lavish lifestyle. Darkness hascome down in life because of not getting rid of it. Now, recently he

thumb

I will stop drinking: Vinod Kambli ready to quit alcohol for a job

Former Indian cricketer VinodKambli is known as an addict to alcohol. Sometimes he crashed a car intosomeone else's house while drunk, sometimes he became the headline of negativen

thumb

The Vinod Kambli Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Vinod Kambli born 18 January 1972 is an Indian former cricketer who played for India as a middle-order left-handed batsman, as well as for Mumbai and Boland, South Africa.Vinod Kam

thumb

5 cricketers who became fathers before their marriage

Arguably, cricket is one of the most-loved sports around the globe. Cricketers are engaged with the headlines for all the right and wrong controversies they make on the field and o

thumb

Sachin and Anjali’s partnership has been very special one

The 25th of May is a special day in the life of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. It is the day he married the then Dr Anjali Mehta, who practiced then as a pediatrician. The upcomi

thumb

Five Indian players who burst out in tears on the field

The game of cricket has witnessed many historic moments from time to time in the likes of various aspects like victories, records, celebrations, emotions, etc. Emotions are an impo

thumb

Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte dies aged 86

In sad news for Indian cricket, former Indian Test opener Madhav Apte drew his last breath at 86. He was to turn 87 on October 5 but he passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in

