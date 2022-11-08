
Venky Mysore News
thumb

Ryan ten Doeschate named as KKR's fielding coach for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders haveappointed Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach for the upcoming IPLseason. Doeschate was also associated with the team as a cricketer for a longtime

thumb

Shreyas Iyer clarifies his statement on CEO's involvement in team selection issue

Kolkata Knight Riders captainShreyas Iyer has made a fuss over the formation of the team recently. Finally,in a new interview, he has tried to keep the Kolkata boss at bay. Kolkata

thumb

Cummings, Morgan to play first match, qauarentine reduced

It was speculated that the contracted Australian and England players will miss the first part of IPL due to the ongoing bilateral series and mandatory quarantine period. With the d

thumb

"Shakib is our Superstar " KKR CEO

Bangladeshi all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has played seven seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian premier League. Although Shakib is not playing with KKR anymore but KKR Chief

