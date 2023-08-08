United States News
Fans react to Jadeja's dance moves in US during vacation
India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in cricketing action during the Test and ODI series against the West Indies cricket team recently. He scored 98 runs and took seve
United States bowler Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket
After the ICC's Event Paneldetermined that USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip utilizes an illegal bowlingaction, Phillip has been immediately banned from bowling in internationalcricket.
Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA
India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left
World Cup winning English pacer wants to play for United States
The doors of the England national team are unofficially closed for English veteran pacer Liam Plunkett. So the Surrey cricketer, Plunkett has expressed interest in playing for the
India's Ranji Trophy cricketer named as USA head coach
After much searching, the United States Cricket Board has finally got its own head coach. USA has signed India's Ranji Trophy cricketer Jagadeesh Arunkumar as its head coach for th
Nepal lose first home ODI
In their first ever limited over international match, Nepal was thrashed by Oman on Wednesday at the Kirtipur Cricket Ground in Kathmundu.Thousands of fans turned around to witness