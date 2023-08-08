
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
United States News
thumb

Fans react to Jadeja's dance moves in US during vacation

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in cricketing action during the Test and ODI series against the West Indies cricket team recently. He scored 98 runs and took seve

thumb

United States bowler Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket

After the ICC's Event Paneldetermined that USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip utilizes an illegal bowlingaction, Phillip has been immediately banned from bowling in internationalcricket.

thumb

Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA

India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left

thumb

World Cup winning English pacer wants to play for United States

The doors of the England national team are unofficially closed for English veteran pacer Liam Plunkett. So the Surrey cricketer, Plunkett has expressed interest in playing for the

thumb

India's Ranji Trophy cricketer named as USA head coach

After much searching, the United States Cricket Board has finally got its own head coach. USA has signed India's Ranji Trophy cricketer Jagadeesh Arunkumar as its head coach for th

thumb

Nepal lose first home ODI

In their first ever limited over international match, Nepal was thrashed by Oman on Wednesday at the Kirtipur Cricket Ground in Kathmundu.Thousands of fans turned around to witness

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.