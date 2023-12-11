
U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 News
Revised schedule announce for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled a revised schedule for the 15th edition of the U-19 Men's World Cup in 2024.The revised schedule for the 15th edition of

ICC announce schedule for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

The dates for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from January 13th to February 4th.The ICC U19 Men

