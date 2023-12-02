Tymal Mills News
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Tymal Mills reveals his daughter suffering a stroke, withdraw from Big Bash League
England pace bowler Tymal Mills revealed that his withdraw from the Big Bash League came as a result of his two-year-old daughter suffering a stroke just before a flight to Austral
Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis
Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla
England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad
England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur
Mustafizur named in ESPNcricinfo's list of bowlers with 'best slower ball'
Slower delivery is one of thedangerous weapons of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Exactly one year ago,the Australian national team visited Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the T20 s
Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list
South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl
The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury
Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's
No Stokes in England's T20 World Cup Squad
England have named 15-membersquad on Thursday (September 9) for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. Paceman TylerMills has been rewarded a spot after a long time for his outstanding
Eoin Morgan forced to pull out of ICC World XI squad
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World XI will play the Twenty20 game against West Indies on 31st May at Lord’s. England's Eoin Morgan has been forced to pull out of the I
Mashrafe, Tamim praise speedster Mills
Chittagong Vikings' English recruit Tymal Mills has bowled really fast in the first match of Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 against Comilla Victorians. Comilla captain Mashrafe