Towfiq Khan Tushar News
Majestic Tushar hundred tears apart Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets
Legends of Rupganj beat Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets in the Dhaka Premier League on Monday (15th April). Towfiq Khan Tushar's blitzkrieg hundred blew away Gazi Tyres. Towfiq Khan Tusha
Shamim Hossain's swashbuckling 86 trounces Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets
Legends of Rupganj thumped Partex Sporting Club by 7 wickets on Thursday (28th March). Shamim Hossain Patwary's tornado [86 off 43] of a knock decimated Partex Sporting Club. Shami