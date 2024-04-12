Tom Blundell News
Adam Milne and Fin Allen ruled out of Pakistan tour
Adam Milne and Fin Allen are ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, which is set to be commenced from 18th April and the tour consists of a 5 match T20I series. Tom BlundellFin A
Kane Williamson suffers fracture in thumb, Tom Blundell called in as cover
New Zealand's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been marred by the news that captain Kane Williamson has a broken thumb and will be unavailable until the end of
Debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi restrict New Zealand to 254
New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But Tom Blundel
Williamson ton sets for a thrilling final day against England
Kiwis were trailing by 24 runs after day 3. They started exactly from where they left off. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made a 55 runs stand, but Robinson broke the partnersh
Mitchell, Blundell and Leach achieve their best career ICC Test rankings
New Zealanders Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell achieved career-best Test finishes in 12th and 20th respectively after record performances against England. On the bowling front, Eng
Pope and Root hit fifties as England inch towards clean sweep
England are just 113 runs away from a well deserved series victory against New Zealand. New Zealand managed to give a target of 296, through the fifties of Daryl Mitchell and Tom B
Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again
New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the last and third Test strongly against England after the earlyblow caused by the hosts in Leeds on Thursday (June 23). The visitors have
Mitchell, Blundell headline Day 1
New Zealand have finished thefirst day of the second Test in a strong position against the hosts England withthe help of two unbeaten half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blu
Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach
New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of obstructing the field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.On Sunday, t
Devon Conway's international debut will excite me, says his coach
Devon Conway, the South Africa-born batsman who shifted to New Zealand few months ago, can't wait more to make his international debut, according to his professional coach Glenn Po
SA's loss is New Zealand's gain, says Conway's coach
BIPIN DANISouth Africa's loss is New Zealand's gain. That's how Glenn Pocknall, the Firebird team coach described.The 28-year-old SA-born wicket-keeper batsman Deven Conway has bee
New Zealand pull off dominating win to complete historic 2-0 whitewash
Christchurch Test between New Zealand and India has ended in just two and a half days. And India have registered a shameful victory. On the third day of the second and final Test,