TNPL News
Watch: Murugan Ashwin pulls off one of the best catches in TNPL history
Siechem Madurai Panthers’ leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin made the headlines after he timed his dive to perfection only to take the catch in his safe pair of hands against Dindigul Drag
Rare incident in cricket happens in TNPL as Ravichandran Ashwin reviews DRS
The cricket fraternity has witnessed plenty of thrilling, spine-chilling, nervous and spicy incidents during the passage of play. However, for the first time in the history of cric
Bookie approached a player during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ganguly
Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has revealed a shocking statement about a bookie who had approached a player behind the scenes during the ongoing Sye
Sunil Gavaskar opens up about match-fixing
Cricket is often referred to as 'gentleman's game' because it is played with sheer intensity, grit and determination by the players of the respective teams. Besides all these scint
Watch: Ravi Ashwin's weird bowling action
Nowadays, Ravichandran Ashwin is making the headlines for all the strange reasons. First, the Kings XI Punjab skipper mankaded Jos Buttler in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier
Watch: Ashwin's bizarre bowling action in TNPL
Ravi Ashwin is known to cause unexpected twists during the cricket game just like he mankaded Jos Buttler in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.[caption id="attachment_1