TikTok News
thumb

Maybe everyone makes fun of me because a cricketer does TikTok: Sabbir

Bangladesh cricketer SabbirRahman was criticized for doing Tiktok. Although it was closed later, he openedup his mouth on this issue. Even if people criticize, he does not see or r

thumb

Tiktok emerges as the title sponsor of Pakistan-Australia series

The title sponsor of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia is the popular Chinese app TikTok. This popular short video app on social media has already been linked with Pa

thumb

TikTok signs partnership deal with PSL

Ahead of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which have been scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, the league authority has entered into an interesting partner

thumb

Saifuddin unfollows Warner on Instagram for TikTok videos

'Annoyed' Bangladeshi cricketer Mohammad Saifuddin has unfollowed Aussie David Warner for posting TikTok videos on Instagram.Warner, a devastating batsman across formats, is also a

thumb

Warner responds to TikTok ban in India

Amid lockdown, Cricket's around the world got engaged with social Media. Australian opener David Warner got more than popular in a social media platform Til Tok. After Indian gover

thumb

Ashwin takes a dig on Warner after India bans TikTok

India veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a hilarious dig at Australian opener David Warner after 59 Chinese apps including TikTok has banned by Indian Government due to

thumb

Watch: Rohit, Chahal, Khaleel enact hilarious Bollywood scene

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday (February 26) took to Twitter to share a video with his India teammates Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.The video was created using

