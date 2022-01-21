The Ashes 2021-22 News
Mighty Australia regains top spot in Test ranking
Aussies moved to the top of the ICC Test rankings surpassing New Zealand and India after claiming 4-0 victory in the Ashes. On the other hand, India lost the series against South
Nasser wants to see Ponting as England coach
The time is not going well forEngland. They have been humiliated at the Ashes, losing the 5-match Test series 4-0. England's cricket is expected to change drastically after this
I'm the right person: Root
England could not resist in front of Australia in the just concluded Ashes. They lost four of the five-match Test series as well as the series 4-0. Since such a performance of th
Australian team stop the champagne celebration for Usman Khawaja after beating Ashes 4-0
When the Australian team wanted to throw a champagne celebration, Usman Khawaja backed down. Showing respect for Khawaja, Cummins interrupted the celebration and called Khawaja ove
England collapse again to give Australia 4-0 win
England will have to wait another four years for a Test victory in Australia as they got blown away on day three night in the fifth and last Ashes Test at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.
Pacers earn Australia lead at Hobart
Australia didn't allow England to bat for even a single day. The visitors were bowled out at 188 runs as host got a healthy lead of 115 runs. Opener David Warner got a pair returni
Wood eager to continue the pace storm in Ashes
Fast bowler Mark Wood seems to have added a new dimension to England's bowling attack. Wood, who has been bowling at a great pace in the ongoing Ashes, is turning the Aussie batsm
Cummins positive about upcoming Pakistan tour
Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is very positive about the upcoming tour of Pakistan. His idea is that most members of the Test squad would agree to tour Pakistan.Cummins pos
Ashes: Harris out, Khawaja opens for Australia in Ashes 5th Test against England
Travis Head returns to middle order while the attack has yet to be confirmed as Scott Boland has to pass a fitness test.HOBART, Australia (AP) - Marcus Harris was removed from Aust
Desperate England ready to wait for Stokes-Bairstow
In the ongoing Ashes Sydney Test, England were able to turn around with the batting contribution of Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow. Since managing to draw that match, English have
Billings ready to give best effort in Hobart
English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings has a strong chance of making his debut in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes. He has prepared himself ahead of that match, ha
Ashes: Travis Head is uncertain of Place after Usman Khawaja's heroic
SYDNEY: Travis Head isn't sure he'll regain his place on Australia's center order for the ultimate Ashes test against England after Usman Khawaja took his chance by crushing a bunc