The Ashes 2021-22 News
thumb

Mighty Australia regains top spot in Test ranking

Aussies moved to the top of the ICC Test rankings surpassing New Zealand and India after claiming 4-0 victory in the Ashes. On the other hand, India lost the series against South

thumb

Nasser wants to see Ponting as England coach

The time is not going well forEngland. They have been humiliated at the Ashes, losing the 5-match Test series 4-0. England's cricket is expected to change drastically after this

thumb

I'm the right person: Root

England could not resist in front of Australia in the just concluded Ashes. They lost four of the five-match Test series as well as the series 4-0. Since such a performance of th

thumb

Australian team stop the champagne celebration for Usman Khawaja after beating Ashes 4-0

When the Australian team wanted to throw a champagne celebration, Usman Khawaja backed down. Showing respect for Khawaja, Cummins interrupted the celebration and called Khawaja ove

thumb

England collapse again to give Australia 4-0 win

England will have to wait another four years for a Test victory in Australia as they got blown away on day three night in the fifth and last Ashes Test at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

thumb

Pacers earn Australia lead at Hobart

Australia didn't allow England to bat for even a single day. The visitors were bowled out at 188 runs as host got a healthy lead of 115 runs. Opener David Warner got a pair returni

thumb

Wood eager to continue the pace storm in Ashes

Fast bowler Mark Wood seems to have added a new dimension to England's bowling attack. Wood, who has been bowling at a great pace in the ongoing Ashes, is turning the Aussie batsm

thumb

Cummins positive about upcoming Pakistan tour

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is very positive about the upcoming tour of Pakistan. His idea is that most members of the Test squad would agree to tour Pakistan.Cummins pos

thumb

Ashes: Harris out, Khawaja opens for Australia in Ashes 5th Test against England

Travis Head returns to middle order while the attack has yet to be confirmed as Scott Boland has to pass a fitness test.HOBART, Australia (AP) - Marcus Harris was removed from Aust

thumb

Desperate England ready to wait for Stokes-Bairstow

In the ongoing Ashes Sydney Test, England were able to turn around with the batting contribution of Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow. Since managing to draw that match, English have

thumb

Billings ready to give best effort in Hobart

English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings has a strong chance of making his debut in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes. He has prepared himself ahead of that match, ha

thumb

Ashes: Travis Head is uncertain of Place after Usman Khawaja's heroic

SYDNEY: Travis Head isn't sure he'll regain his place on Australia's center order for the ultimate Ashes test against England after Usman Khawaja took his chance by crushing a bunc

