Test Cricketer News
Saud Shakeel becomes first batter to achieve a unique feat in Test Cricket
Left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel added another fifty goals on Wednesday, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to score half a century in each of the first seven games
Saud Shakeel joins elite list of Test cricketers
Saud Shakeel added another half century in the first encounter of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.Saud Shakeel has joined an elite group of Test cricketers by s
I'm young and there's a lot of cricket left in me, says Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has insisted there is still plenty of cricket left in him after his successful return to the India Test team and being handed the role of vice-captain for the upcomi
Leg Spinner Yasir Shah Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket
Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket after surpassing legendary spinner Abdul Qadir in the first Test match against
"Inspiration for young cricketers": Mohammad Amir praises Virat Kohli
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli on his outstanding stint as India Test captain.Pakistani paceman Mohammad Amir heaped praise on Ind
Pakistan Test cricketer Yasir Shah declared innocent in rape case
Pakistani test cricketer Yasir Shah has been found "innocent" in a rape case filed with the Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad.According to details, Islamabad police removed Yasi