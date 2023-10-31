
Taskin Ahemd News
thumb

He always gives me a lot of confidence: Tanzim Hasan Sakib on Allan Donald

Allan Donald has been working asa pace bowling coach of Bangladesh for one and a half years. He has become veryclose to Bangladeshi bowlers during this time. He has also succeeded

thumb

Soumya picks the alternative of "Great Five"

Bangladesh came into international cricket not too many years ago. But the advancement within these years in international cricket, is quite satisfactory. Although, there is no suc

thumb

Ankle injury throws Taskin Ahmed out of action for a week

Pacer Taskin Ahmed became injured while fielding during the match against Chittagong Vikings.Having been running with a successful competition so far in the Bangladesh Premier Leag

thumb

Akram Khan launches his own restaurant - 'Cricketers' Kitchen'

Several other Bangladesh cricketers own restaurant businesses before Akram Khan.With a bunch of national star cricketers and their families ornamented the occasion, Bangladesh ICC

thumb

Mashrafe is my greatest inspiration in bad times: Taskin Ahmed

After a dream start of his career, Taskin Ahmed has been in and out of the team all the way since last year. The 23 year old fast bowler is now dreaming to return in the national s

thumb

Soumya, Mithun to play for Kandahar in APL

The drape of the first season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will be drawn on 5th of October in Dubai.Although not being called in auction, two more Bangladeshi cricketers

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' fly to Ireland

On Saturday noon, Bangladesh ‘A’, led by Mominul Haque have departed the country to Ireland to play a bilateral series. The visitors will participate in five limited over matches a

thumb

Support us: Taskin Ahmed

A wholly contrasting environment is prevailing in the two camps before the final T20I match of the series in Dehradun between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. For Afghanistan, the newly

thumb

Tiger pacers condemn 'ball tampering'

Ball tampering does happen in cricket, perhaps most of the obscene deeds with the ball remain behind the curtain but players received financial penalties as well as suspensions for

thumb

Specialized pace camp under Walsh to be started from today

Lack of proper fast bowlers in Bangladesh team has been a long shot trouble; perhaps the growing cricketing nation became developed in every aspect of the game except the pace sect

thumb

I am getting back to rhythm: Taskin

After being a regular face in the National team, Taskin Ahmed has been dropped for the upcoming tri-nation series. But the pacer is taking this as a positive thing.During an interv

thumb

Nannu explains reason of dropping Soumya and Taskin

In the recent few series, the performances of Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed was below average and as it was expected, they have been dropped for the upcoming tri-nation series whi

