Tanvir Ahmed News
ICC international umpire Tanvir Ahmed in hospital after being injured
ICC international umpire Tanvir Ahmed has been attacked in his own area. Today (Tuesday) some people in the area have attacked the Bangladeshi umpire with a stick during a fight ov
Former Pakistan cricketers willing to work even in toilets if PCB employs them: Tanvir
Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes some of the Pakistan players are willing to work even in toilets if they get an opportunity to work with the Pakistan Cricket Boar
Virat Kohli scared of Pakistan claims Tanvir Ahmed; Gautam Gambhir gave a mouth shutting reply
As soon as the news came about the exclusion of the regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the ongoing Asia Cup, many raised eyebrows over this bold decision of the Board of Contro